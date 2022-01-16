Cal Poly secures first Big West win with victory over UC Davis

The Cal Poly Mustangs defeated UC Davis at home Saturday, 82-74.

The Mustangs opened the game on an 8-0 run and did not look back from there, outscoring the Aggies 37-27 in the first half.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 4-10 overall and 1-2 in Big West play.

Alimamy Koroma led the team with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Camren Pierce led the team with eight assists.

The Mustangs will look to string together back-to-back wins when they head on the road to face off against Cal State Bakersfield Tuesday.