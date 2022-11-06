Cal Poly shut out in Montana, 57-0

The Cal Poly Mustangs dropped their seventh consecutive game of the season on the road in Montana, 57-0.

The Mustangs fall to 1-8 on the season with the loss.

The Grizzlies stormed out with 14 points on two touchdowns in the 1st quarter.

Following a field goal in the 2nd quarter, the Grizzlies added a pair of touchdowns on behalf of quarterback Lucas Johnson.

Montana took a 31-0 lead at the half before returning to snowy conditions in the second half.

Despite the inclement weather, the Grizzlies pounded the Mustangs for 26 unanswered points in the second half to run away with the ballgame.

Cal Poly returns home for the final two games of their season when they face Montana State next Saturday and Portland State on November 19th.

The Mustangs have yet to win a Big Sky game in 2022.