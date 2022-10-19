Cal Poly Soccer Head Coach retires

Cal Poly Soccer is in search of a new Men's Head Coach with Steve Sampson announcing his retirement effective immediately.

Sampson has been the head coach for the past eight seasons at Cal Poly.

He helped lead the USA to the 1998 FIFA World Cup and managed the LA Galaxy to an MLS Cup in 2005.

Sampson won a national title with Santa Clara in 1989.

At Cal Poly, he's won 42 games and helped lead the Mustangs to the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Associate Head Coach Billy McNicol will take charge for the final three regular season games as well as the Big West Conference Tournament matches.