Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cal Poly Soccer Head Coach retires

Posted at 11:36 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 02:36:38-04

Cal Poly Soccer is in search of a new Men's Head Coach with Steve Sampson announcing his retirement effective immediately.

Sampson has been the head coach for the past eight seasons at Cal Poly.

He helped lead the USA to the 1998 FIFA World Cup and managed the LA Galaxy to an MLS Cup in 2005.

Sampson won a national title with Santa Clara in 1989.

At Cal Poly, he's won 42 games and helped lead the Mustangs to the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Associate Head Coach Billy McNicol will take charge for the final three regular season games as well as the Big West Conference Tournament matches.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png