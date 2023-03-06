Cal Poly Softball drops both games of doubleheader Sunday

Cal Poly Softball concluded their weekend in Fullerton with two losses Sunday during the Judi Garman Classic.

The Mustangs fell to LSU in the first game of their doubleheader, 12-4 in five innings.

It was the third consecutive game the Mustangs lost to a ranked team in five innings.

In game two, Cal Poly fell to San Jose State, 11-6.

The Mustangs are now 7-8 on the season following the two losses.

Cal Poly went 1-4 in the Judi Garman Classic, with their lone win coming against Fresno State.

The Mustang Classic will take place beginning March 10th in San Luis Obispo when Cal Poly faces South Dakota State.

Cal Poly will additionally welcome Loyola University Chicago and Saint Mary's for the tournament.

The Mustangs will open up Big West play following the Mustang Classic.