Cal Poly Softball swept their doubleheader with Long Beach State in impressive fashion Saturday.

In their first game, the Mustangs totaled 10 runs in the first inning, reaching base consecutively eight times to open the ballgame.

Cal Poly won the first game, 12-7.

In the second game, the Mustangs would head into the 6th inning tied at three.

Juju Sargent would drive in two on a base hit in the bottom of the frame to help lead the Mustangs to victory, 5-3.