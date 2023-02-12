Cal Poly Softball sweeps doubleheader, improves to 3-0

Cal Poly Softball has opened the 2023 regular season perfectly with a 3-0 record following a sweep in their doubleheader Saturday.

The Mustangs games were delayed Saturday due to rain.

The delay did not affect the Mustangs in game one, as Cal Poly escaped with a 3-2 win over Nevada.

Cal Poly took the lead in the ball game in the 4th inning after Jessica Clements ripped an RBI base hit to give the Mustangs the lead.

The offense showed up for the Mustangs in the second game, with Cal Poly defeating North Dakota in an 8-0 victory.

Cal Poly defeated North Dakota in six innings with a mercy rule in effect after a sacrifice fly by Krystya Allman.

The 3-0 Mustangs will look to close out their opening weekend perfect with a Sunday matchup against Nevada.

The Mustangs and Wolfpack face off at 2 p.m.