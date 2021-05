Cal Poly Softball fell in both games of their doubleheader to Fullerton Saturday.

In the first game, Cal Poly allowed eight runs in the top of the 5th inning.

The Mustangs dropped the first game 10-0 in five innings.

In the second game, the Mustangs allowed five runs in the 1st inning, two in the 2nd, five in the 3rd, and three in the 5th.

The Mustangs dropped the finale 15-2.

Cal Poly will head on the road at UC Davis for a three-game series next weekend.