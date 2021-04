The Cal Poly Mustangs split their doubleheader with UC Riverside Saturday.

In Game One, the Mustangs pounded out seven runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to secure the victory, 8-2.

In Game Two, Cal Poly opened with a 4-0 lead.

UC Riverside would come back with three runs in the 3rd inning, two in the 4th, one in the 5th, and three in the 6th to take the ballgame 9-6.

The Mustangs eye a series win Sunday.