Cal Poly suffers home loss to UC Davis

The Cal Poly Mustangs suffered their sixth consecutive loss of the season to 10th ranked UC Davis, 24-13.

The Mustangs and Aggies were in a tight defensive battle in the first half, with Cal Poly jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the 2nd Quarter.

A late touchdown in prior to the half game UC Davis a 10-7 halftime lead.

UC Davis would outscore Cal Poly 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter.

Both teams were held scoreless in the 4th Quarter.

With the loss, Cal Poly falls to 1-6 on the season.

The Mustangs will look to snap their losing streak when they head on the road to take on Portland State.