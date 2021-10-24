Watch
Sports

Actions

Cal Poly suffers home loss to UC Davis

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 19:18:51-04

The Cal Poly Mustangs suffered their sixth consecutive loss of the season to 10th ranked UC Davis, 24-13.

The Mustangs and Aggies were in a tight defensive battle in the first half, with Cal Poly jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the 2nd Quarter.

A late touchdown in prior to the half game UC Davis a 10-7 halftime lead.

UC Davis would outscore Cal Poly 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter.

Both teams were held scoreless in the 4th Quarter.

With the loss, Cal Poly falls to 1-6 on the season.

The Mustangs will look to snap their losing streak when they head on the road to take on Portland State.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png