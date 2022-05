Cal Poly Baseball closed out their series with a 4-2 win over CSU Bakersfield Sunday.

The Mustangs swept the Roadrunners with the victory.

Cal Poly improves to 27-20 on the season.

The Mustangs have four home games remaining on the regular season.

Cal Poly will host Pepperdine Tuesday.

The Mustangs will return home for their final homestand May 20th through the 22nd against UC Davis.