Cal Poly Swim and Dive head coach Phil Yoshida placed on administrative leave

The Head Coach for the Cal Poly Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving program, Phil Yoshida, is on administrative leave indefinitely, the university confirmed Tuesday.

The university also confirmed that a formal investigation was launched in the spring and is ongoing.

Those within the swim and dive program were notified Sept. 6 of Yoshida’s leave.

Jerry Damron was the dive coach in 2022 under Yoshida. According to Damron, Yoshida was reportedly the subject of complaints related to verbal harassment and bullying.

“Phil was lying to me. He was yelling at me," Damron said. "I witnessed all that and I was a big part of the bullying and harassment.”

KSBY reached out to the university for comment on the allegations and they told us, "Cal Poly takes very seriously all allegations of misconduct and responds appropriately to all reports it receives of such conduct."

Yoshida could not be reached via phone or email. We'll stay on top of this story and will let you know as soon as we have any additional information.

Yoshida is in his 22nd year overall with the Cal Poly swimming and diving program and is in his third season as head coach for the Mustangs.

Damron is now the dive coach at San Luis Obispo High School after his one year in the Cal Poly program.