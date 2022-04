The Cal Poly Mustangs defeated Dixie State in both of their matchups Saturday.

In the first game, the Mustangs posted a four spot on the scoreboard in the botton of the 5th inning to secure the victory, 6-4.

In game two, starter Travis Weston threw a shutout while allowing only two hits on 92 pitches.

Cal Poly's offense took care of the job with 12 hits, posting a 9-0 victory.

The Mustangs are 17-10 on the season.

Cal Poly will eye a four-game sweep of Dixie State on Sunday.