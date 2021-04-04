Cal Poly takes rubber game from San Jose State, 3-0

The Cal Poly Mustangs secured the series win over San Jose State Saturday, 3-0.

Starting pitcher Travis Weston was the story of the game, turning in eight innings of scoreless baseball.

Weston struck out seven in the matchup while allowing just three hits and no walks.

The Mustangs opened the scoring in the 1st inning on a past ball and an RBI base hit by Taison Corio to put them up 2-0.

In the 4th inning, Nick DiCarlo hit a solo homer to make it a 3-0 game.

Kyle Scott pitched a clean 9th inning for his second save of the season.

The Mustangs improved to 14-10 on the year with the win.

Cal Poly will head on the road to Long Beach State for a four-game series next.