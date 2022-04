The Cal Poly Mustangs took their weekend series from Long Beach State with a 10-7 win Sunday.

The Mustangs defeated the Dirtbags in two of three games, despite being outscored 36-16 over the weekend.

Cal Poly was coming off a 28-2 loss Saturday, however, the Mustangs responded with six runs in the first two innings of the series finale.

The Mustangs improve to 20-12 on the season.