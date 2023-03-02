Cal Poly to play three Top-25 teams in a five game stretch

After a 6-4 start to the season, Cal Poly softball is making strides and for the most part, have been competitive in each game; a trait that Head Coach Jenny Condon in pleased with in the early part of the season

“I like the way we've competed,” Condon said. “We've not gotten intimidated. We're learning every time we go out and make a mistake.”

Last year, their pitching rotation was a combination of seniors and freshman. This year, now sophomores are the leaders in the circle for the Mustangs.

“I’m going from the youngest to the oldest.,” Sophomore pitcher, Paige Maier explained. “I'm getting used to it.”

Last weekend, Cal Poly went 1-3 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., a tournament featuring some of the best teams in the country including a Top-25 University of Missouri team which they lost to 1-9.

“I think last weekend really just prepared us for that and I think we’re ready,” Maier said.

This weekend, Cal Poly will put their skills to the test facing off against three Top-25 teams over a five-game stretch. Beginning with Fresno State on March 3 in Fullerton, the schedule ramps up considerably playing No. 20 University of Oregon later that evening before turning around and playing No. 2 UCLA the morning March 4, capping it off March 5 with a test against No. 15 LSU and San Jose State.

“We will be challenged, will be tested, but as long as we just stay composed and compete one pitch at a time, it's great to get the opportunity to play against some Top-10 teams and to see where we stand,” Condon outlined. “We know they're going to postseason and so we're going to see what it's going to take for us to be able to get to that point to.”