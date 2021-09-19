Cal Poly to South Dakota in home opener, 48-14

The Cal Poly Mustangs dropped their 2021 home opener to South Dakota Saturday, 48-14.

South Dakota opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown by Mike Mansaray to put the Coyotes up 7-0.

The Coyotes would extend their lead on a touchdown pass by Carson Camp to Carter Bell, taking a 14-0 lead.

A touchdown pass from Kahliq Paulette to Chris Coleman for nine yards put Cal Poly on the board, trailing 14-7.

The Coyotes would progress to score 27 unanswered points in the first half to route the Mustangs.

Cal Poly drops to 1-2 with the loss.

The Mustangs will look to rebound on the road when they face Montana.