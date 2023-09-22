Cal Poly volleyball begins conference play after stiff competition in preseason

Cal Poly volleyball begins conference play this weekend after four straight weekends of top Division I competition with their most recent test at home for the Mustang Invitational.

In their first taste of Mott magic, the Mustangs took perennial national powerhouse, Univesity Washington Huskies to five sets losing 3-2. They also took on tough competition against Pepperdine and St. Mary’s. For Head Coach Caroline Walters, her young group played well as they prepare for their first Big West opponent, Long Beach State.

“We're a relatively young group not having any seniors on the team," Walters explained. "To be able to compete with with one of the perennial national teams in Washington is something that we're incredibly proud of."

The Mustangs are one of very few teams in all of collegiate volleyball with no seniors yet their schedule reflected teams receiving votes in the top 25 like James Madison University and the University of Washington.

"You're trying to play teams to prepare you for conference play in that fourth weekend so that we can go in and hopefully not skip a beat.”

Cal Poly is back on the road this weekend playing Long Beach State Friday, Sept. 21 followed by a trip to U.C. San Diego on Saturday.

The Beach began their season with a victory over No. 1 ranked Texas. Cal Poly is 6-6 on the season.