Cal Poly volleyball goes toe to toe with Washington in home opener losing 2-3

In the first game of the Mustang Invitational, Cal Poly welcomed Pac-12 and national powerhouse University of Washington in their first game at the Mott Athletic Center.

In the first set, the 5-4 Mustangs showed they weren't afraid of a team that has reached the NCAA Tournament 25 straight seasons winning 25-22.

The Huskies fired back in sets two and three to regain a 2-1 lead.

In set four, Kate Slack turned it on after being down 18-15 to eventually win it 25-20 to send it to a fifth set.

Lizzy Markovska led the way for Cal Poly with 15 kills. Tommi Stockham played a balance game with 11 kills and 20 digs from her outside hitter position.

Ultimately, the Huskies edged out the Mustangs 15-11. However, Cal Poly put themselves on the map taking it to a team that is just a few votes shy of being in the Top-25 rankings. Cal Poly falls to 5-5 while they'll continue their solid play at home with games against St. Mary's and Pepperdine this weekend.

