Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cal Poly volleyball goes toe to toe with Washington in home opener losing 2-3

Posted at 11:44 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 02:44:49-04

In the first game of the Mustang Invitational, Cal Poly welcomed Pac-12 and national powerhouse University of Washington in their first game at the Mott Athletic Center.

In the first set, the 5-4 Mustangs showed they weren't afraid of a team that has reached the NCAA Tournament 25 straight seasons winning 25-22.

The Huskies fired back in sets two and three to regain a 2-1 lead.

In set four, Kate Slack turned it on after being down 18-15 to eventually win it 25-20 to send it to a fifth set.

Lizzy Markovska led the way for Cal Poly with 15 kills. Tommi Stockham played a balance game with 11 kills and 20 digs from her outside hitter position.

Ultimately, the Huskies edged out the Mustangs 15-11. However, Cal Poly put themselves on the map taking it to a team that is just a few votes shy of being in the Top-25 rankings. Cal Poly falls to 5-5 while they'll continue their solid play at home with games against St. Mary's and Pepperdine this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg