Cal Poly volleyball with three match road trip to begin 2023 season

Fall sports are almost in full swing at Cal Poly with the volleyball program beginning the 2023 season on the road.

Their season begins on Friday, Aug. 25 when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Sacramento State followed by matches against Nevada on Saturday and the host Sac. State Hornets on Sunday.

This year’s group includes 14 returners, three of whom earned All-Big West honors last season.

Tommi Stockham returns to her position at outside hitter after being named First Team All-Big West for a second straight season nearly leading the Big West in kills per set with 3.79.

Despite some key pieces returning, the group is young under 4th-year head coach Caroline Walters. 14 of the 20 players are freshmen or sophomores while the team is without a single senior on the team.

The good news, the Mustangs are coming off a 17-13 record last season finishing third in the Big West standings marking the seventh straight year they’ve finished in the top three of the conference.