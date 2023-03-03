Cal Poly women drop final home game against UC San Diego 60-43

The Cal Poly women wanted to close out their regular season home finale on a win, but the short-handed Mustangs went cold from the field going 13 of 51 from the field despite forcing 18 turnovers.

Cal Poly now falls to 6-12 in the Big West but will have one more chance to end the regular season on a win before the Big West Tournament March 7-11 in Henderson, Nevada at the Dollar Loan Center. They play UC Riverside on the road Saturday, March 4.

Tritons Emily Cangelosi led all scorers with a game-high 17 points.