Cal Poly Women's Basketball continues to struggle mightily on the road after falling to Hawaii in Manoa Saturday, 80-58.

The Mustang Women are now 1-8 overall on the road following the loss.

Cal Poly is 6-14 overall and falls to 3-9 in conference play.

The Mustangs will head back home on Thursday to host UC Irvine.

The Anteaters and Mustangs tip off at Mott Athletics Center at 6 p.m.