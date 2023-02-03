Cal Poly women, UCSB men grind out close ones in the Blue-Green rivalry games

Women: Cal Poly 69 UCSB 64

Sophomore Annika Shah and her three first quarter three pointers along with the tough all-around presence from Oumou Toure who supplied a game-high 18 points as well eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, helped break a four-game losing streak for the Mustangs.

Men: UCSB 68 Cal Poly 62

The Mustangs were down 61-60 in the final 1:19 of the game it was sophomore Ajay Mitchell coming up in the clutch to widen the lead to four after a brilliant three-point play. Mitchell supplied 16 while Miles Norris had a game-high 18 points as the Gauchos improved to 9-1 in the Big West.