Cal Poly Women's Basketball wins exhibition over Simpson 70-18 on Field Trip Day

The Cal Poly Women's Basketball program had a little help from a young, energetic crowd in their season opening exhibition game against Simpson University.

With thousands of local elementary kids in attendance at an 11 a.m. game, Cal Poly cruised to victory from start to finish in what was a crowded and loud atmosphere in the Mott Athletic Center.

"My favorite part about being here today was probably just being here with my friends and cheering on our home team Cal Poly,” one elementary school kid said.

With the win, the Mustangs hit the road for seven straight games; three of which are ranked in the Top 25 rankings. Annika Shah and San Jose State transfer Sydney Richards led the way with a combined 37 points.

They return home Dec. 9 to host Fresno State.