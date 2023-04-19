Cal Poly Women's Golf wins third straight Big West Championship

The third and final day of the Big West Conference Tournament at the Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas finished today with the Cal Poly Women's Golf team capturing their third consecutive conference championship.

Despite their worst overall team score of the three days, the Mustangs kept their mistakes minimal extending their team score lead from one stroke to eleven by the end of the day.

Consistent individual play from Vanessa Wang and Nicole Neale, who tied for fourth, as well as Kamille Dimayuga, allowed for the team to shoot a combined team score of 302 to run away with the title.

All five of Cal Poly's roster in the tournament finished 18th or better in a field of 45 including Jensen Jalufka and Elizabeth Scholtes.

The Mustangs will be one of 72 teams and 36 individuals to compete in the regional field of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, earning The Big West’s automatic berth. The complete field will be announced next Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. on the Golf Channel.