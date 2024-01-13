Cal Poly Wrestling goes 2-0 in duals in front of a lively Mott Athletic Center

After five national tournaments, which included trips to Missouri, Las Vegas and Chicago, the Mustangs returned home to begin their dual matches in an atmosphere unlike any other.

“Our results so far this year, they're impressive and they may be a little surprising from folks from the outside looking in," Head Coach Jon Sioredas said. "But for us internally, we're with these guys all day, every day, and our expectations are pretty high. I think we're developing nicely,”

With fans and alumni alike, the powerhouse Mustangs drew in a nice crowd that reminded many of the golden years of Cal Poly wrestling from 1963 through 1974 that won NCAA Championships in 1966 and 1968-1974.

“Back when I was here, we were a dominant Division II school and the stands were full," 1973-1978 Cal Poly Wrestling alumnus Bob Whitaker recalled. "To see the stands getting full again and the team coming back into national prominence is phenomenal.”

“When it comes together like that, it's exciting and I can tell the energy was high,” 1977-1981 alum Randy Fleury added.

Sioredas was excited to begin their dual matches knowing how hard it is to compete inside the Mott for opposing teams.

“The Mott Athletic center is a tough place to wrestle. We've been told that from from many other programs that come through here. I think the acoustics are great and when we fill up those those bleachers, man, it gets pretty loud and exciting.”

With matches against American Univesity and Northern Colorado on Friday night, the Mustangs came out the gate hot with the crowd right behind them.

“To have this community back the program again is phenomenal,” 1976-1980 alum Scott Heaton said.

In the first dual against American, the the Mustangs were virtually unstoppable losing only one match-up and going on to get three tech falls.

It started with Zeth Romney at 133 pounds pinning his opponent in the blink of an eye in the first 24 seconds.

From there 6th ranked Chance Lamer earned himself a pin at 149 pounds at the 3:32 mark which was then followed up with some brotherly love from Legend Lamer who made even quicker work with a pin at the 1:59 mark at 157 pounds. Cal Poly would win handedly 39-3.

Against Northern Colorado it would be a much taller task. Down early in the lighter weight classes it was the youngest Lamer brother, Daschle, that turned the tide. Down 15-8, Lamer found a way to fight and scrap his way into a pin at 174 pounds that had the Mott the loudest all night.

From there, the heavier weight classes finished the job winning the remaining three matches to go on to win the dual 23-15. In a nice return to their home mat, Cal Poly goes 2-0 as they will face Air Force on Sunday at 1 p.m.