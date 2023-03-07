Watch Now
Cal Poly wrestling places third at Pac-12 Championships; Truax takes first at 197

Posted at 11:06 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 02:06:00-05

On Sunday, Cal Poly placed third overall at the Pac-12 Championships inside Stanford's Maples Pavilion.

It was their best team finish at the conference championships since the 2009-2010 season. Junior Bernie Truax won his second consecutive Pac-12 title, winning on Sunday at the 197-pound division defeating Stanford's Nick Stemmet.

Freshman Luka Wick placed second in the 157-pound division while freshman Trevor Tinker also placed in second in the heavyweight division.

Five other Mustangs placed third including Antonio Lorenzo at 125 pounds and Ethan Rotondo at 133. Both will join Truax at the NCAA Division I National Championships on March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla. Several other Mustangs could be extended at-large invitations on March 8.

