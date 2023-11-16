Cal Poly Wrestling ranked No. 24 in the FloWrestling national rankings

Coming into this season, Cal Poly wrestling was already known as one of the top mid-major programs in the country and despite losing six starters last season, the Mustangs are once again in the Top-25 rankings.

The Mustangs earned a 24th overall ranking in this week’s FloWrestling Team tournament rankings marking the fourth consecutive season the program has achieved a Top-25 national ranking. Last year, Cal Poly reached as high as 25th.

Currently, five Mustang wrestlers are ranked nationally in their respective weight classes.

Led by redshirt sophomore transfer Chance Lamer who came in after two years at powerhouse Michigan and graduate transfer Adam Kemp, the Mustangs are loaded this year. Both Lamer and Kemp are 6-0 on the season and each are in the top seven for their respective weight classes.

2023 NCAA qualifier Trevor Tinker is back this year ranked at 23rd at 285 pounds. Redshirt freshman Dom Mendez checked in at 29th at 125 pounds and two time NCAA qualifier Legend Lamer is ranked 26th at 157 pounds.

The Mustangs are young but Head Coach Jon Sioredas described them as scrappy in an interview before their first dual of the season and with a recent third place finish at the Tiger Invite in Missouri, they could make more noise in the Pac-12 Championships and NCAA Championships at the end of the season.