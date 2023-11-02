Cal Poly wrestling to celebrate 75th anniversary in their opening duals at home

It’s an action packed week for Cal Poly athletics but on Friday, Nov. 3, the Cal Poly wrestling program celebrates their 75th anniversary at the Mott Athletic Center.

The action packed weekend begins with a golf tournament on Friday followed by a pair of duals against Duke and preseason nationally ranked No. 14 Rutgers where Head Coach Jon Sioredas and his young, scrappy group will get to hit the mat to start their season. Prior to facing Rutgers, the Mustangs will hold a parade to honor the 116 Division I and Division II All-Americans during the program’s history.

“75 years is a big deal for any school in any sports team so the fact that we're celebrating 75 years of excellence and we've had a tremendous amount of success through the years," Sioredas said. "We're looking forward to have folks coming back to celebrate with us and it just so happens we've got a couple of matches Friday night as well.”

On Saturday, Nov. 4, former Cal Poly wrestler Victor Glover will be the keynote speaker for the 75th anniversary. Glover is the first black astronaut to complete a long-term stay on the International Space station.

The Mustangs are coming off a year where they placed third in the Pac-12 Championships as well as sent five wrestlers to the NCAA Championships.