Cal Poly wrestling's Jon Sioredas wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Posted at 11:41 PM, Mar 29, 2023
After yet another successful for Cal poly wrestling, the program added another first to the list as Head Coach Jon Sioredas earned his first Pac-12 Coach of the Year honor.

With five of his wrestlers qualifying for Nationals in each of the last two years, the team grabbed third in the Pac-12 Championships earlier this month after placing fourth as a team last year.

When Sioredas arrived in 2016, the program had won just 11 of their 66 duals over the previous four seasons placing last in the Pac-12 Championships in that same span.

Things obviously took a turn for the better once Sioredas took the reins.

This season, Cal Poly won all five Pac-12 duals with eight of his ten wrestlers placing third or higher in the Pac-12 Championships with Bernie Truax capturing three consecutive individual titles over the past three years.

The award was voted on by his peers within the conference and it's well-deserved considering that he coached back-to-back winning dual seasons and has produced an NCAA All-American four consecutive years.

