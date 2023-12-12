Cal Poly's Elijah Ponder named FCS Central Third Team All-American

To no surprise Cal Poly redshirt junior defensive end Elijah Ponder added to his accolades Monday, Dec. 11 after being named an FCS Central Third Team All-American.

Ponder led the Big Sky and ranked top-five in the nation in sacks with ten. His ten sacks are the first double-digit total by a Mustang since 2005 and the ninth highest total in program single season history. He now ranks seventh all-time in program history for career sacks with 19.5. This is Ponder’s first national postseason honor.

Ponder earned First Team All-Big Sky this past season. His previous two seasons he earned Honorable Mention in the Big Sky.