Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cal Poly's Elijah Ponder named FCS Central Third Team All-American

Posted at 8:01 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 23:01:47-05

To no surprise Cal Poly redshirt junior defensive end Elijah Ponder added to his accolades Monday, Dec. 11 after being named an FCS Central Third Team All-American.

Ponder led the Big Sky and ranked top-five in the nation in sacks with ten. His ten sacks are the first double-digit total by a Mustang since 2005 and the ninth highest total in program single season history. He now ranks seventh all-time in program history for career sacks with 19.5. This is Ponder’s first national postseason honor.

Ponder earned First Team All-Big Sky this past season. His previous two seasons he earned Honorable Mention in the Big Sky.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg