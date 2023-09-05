Cal Poly's Elijah Ponder wins Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week

While the offense looked balanced and efficient in their season opening win against the University of San Diego, the Cal Poly defense was the force that made it all possible. The leader of it, redshirt junior defensive end Elijah Ponder, had himself a game earning him the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week.

Ponder came to play Saturday matching a career high 3-sacks to go along with three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and nine total tackles.

The two-time All-Big Sky honoree headlined for a defense that didn’t allow Toreros to score a touchdown in a dominant 27-10 win, something the Mustangs haven’t done since 2014. With the Ponder and the defensive line ready for USD, their off-season emphasis on physicality and making teams feel their presence was on full display.

“In the film, I was watching some things on their weaknesses," Ponder said. "We really were working on, making other teams feel us, ready to make contact and playing physical. ”

Ponder is now at 12.5 sacks on his career and will look to lead the defense against FBS opponent, San Jose State University.