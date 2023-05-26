Cal Poly's first individual champion, Eddie Mack, passes away at 95

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Cal Poly legend Edwin Mack passed away at the age of 95.

Known as the first individual champion in Cal Poly history, Mack won the Track & Field’s first championship in any event capturing the California Collegiate Athletic Association long jump title in 1950.

He would hold the record in that event for 11 years.

Mack was also a standout on the football team starring as a running back and kick returner.

However, Mack was known for much more than just his athletic achievements. In his time at Cal Poly he was a reporter for the Mustang Daily newspaper and treasurer for the Social Sciences Club.

Before his final year at the school, Mack was drafted into the U.S. Army serving two years in the Korean War, where he served as a combat engineer and head of a supply department.

Upon return, he married his wife Claire, who served three terms as mayor in his hometown of San Mateo. Mack went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service eventually becoming the second black supervisor in the history of the San Mateo Post Office.

Mack was most recently on campus March 25for the Ozzie Smith rededication ceremony outside Baggett Stadium as well as the inaugural Conover Classic.

He is survived by his wife Claire and his three daughters.