Cal Poly's Larry Lee named Manager for the 2023 Collegiate National Baseball Team

Cal Poly baseball's head coach Larry Lee will be the new Manager for the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Team this summer.

Lee heads into his 21st season at the helm of the Cal Poly program already the winningest coach in Big West conference history. Lee

This will be Lee's second stint on the staff but will be his first as a manager. He first served as an assistant in 2017 when the U.S. Went 15-5 in series wins over Chinese Taipei, Cuba and Japan.

Cal Poly's baseball season began Friday, Jan. 27 with their first practice. Their first game coming up on Feb. 17 against Missouri State.