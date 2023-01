Over the weekend, Melody Nwagwu made Cal Poly track and field history at the UW Invitational in Seattle, Wash.

On Saturday Jan. 28, Nwagwu posted a lifetime best in the women's long jump with a jump of 19 feet 3 1/2 inches shattering the previous indoor school record set by Janet Yarbrough in 1982. Teammate Jadyn Snaer also set a school record this season in the 60-meter-dash.