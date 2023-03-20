Cal Poly's Truax captures third All-American status

Redshirt junior Bernie Truax captured his third All-American at NCAA Championships honors on his way to placing fourth in the 197-pound division making him the second Mustang ever to accomplish that feat in Division I.

This is Truax's third time placing fourth after doing it at the 174-pound weight in 2021 and the 184-pound weight in 2022. This year, he did it at 197.

Truax went 5-2 at nationals bringing his record on the season to 18-3. The Oceanside, California native still has eligibility left currently with an 82-28 career mark as a mustang. The program also sent four other wrestelrs to nationals this year.

One of the other four was senior transfer Dom Demas who went 3-2 in the NCAA Championships before being eliminated in the consolation round.

Demas finishes the year at 14-9. He previously earned two All-American honors in his time at the University of Oklahoma. Demas was the first alternate at 149-pounds in this year's NCAA Championships.