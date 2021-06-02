14 San Luis Obispo student-athletes sign to play in college

SAN LUIS OBISPO — 14 San Luis Obispo student-athletes signed to play at the next level in college.

Garrett Beutel will run cross country and track at Southern Oregon University

Emilie Giannini will attend Cal State East Bay to swim and dive

Jackson Gomes will play baseball at San Diego Christian College

Shaylee Grimm will run cross country and track at Fresno State

Helen Hoadley will be on the track and field team at the University of Hawaii

Christian Jones will continue his football career at San Diego State University

Raquel Kalpakoff will play soccer at UC San Diego

John Niven will play tennis at the University of the Redlands

Mulenga Malama will run track at Lehigh University

Grace Rubio will join PAC-12 action running cross country and track at Oregon State

Allision Ryan will join the Lewis and Clark soccer team

Riley Spiedel will play basketball at Principia College in Illinois

Elias weeks will play tennis at Point Loma University

Quinn Wright will join the volleyball team at Simpson University

Congratulations to the student-athletes going to play at the next level!