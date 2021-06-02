14 San Luis Obispo student-athletes sign to play in college

SAN LUIS OBISPO — 14 San Luis Obispo student-athletes signed to play at the next level in college.
Garrett Beutel will run cross country and track at Southern Oregon University
Emilie Giannini will attend Cal State East Bay to swim and dive
Jackson Gomes will play baseball at San Diego Christian College
Shaylee Grimm will run cross country and track at Fresno State
Helen Hoadley will be on the track and field team at the University of Hawaii
Christian Jones will continue his football career at San Diego State University
Raquel Kalpakoff will play soccer at UC San Diego
John Niven will play tennis at the University of the Redlands
Mulenga Malama will run track at Lehigh University
Grace Rubio will join PAC-12 action running cross country and track at Oregon State
Allision Ryan will join the Lewis and Clark soccer team
Riley Spiedel will play basketball at Principia College in Illinois
Elias weeks will play tennis at Point Loma University
Quinn Wright will join the volleyball team at Simpson University
Congratulations to the student-athletes going to play at the next level!