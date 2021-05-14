Arroyo Grande baseball remains undefeated at 19-0

ARROYO GRANDE — The Arroyo Grande Eagles are still undefeated this season at 19-0.

This team has been motivated by last season, a season that was taken from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the Eagles took down Paso Robles at home 12-8 and they hope to sweep the Bearcats in the three-game series on Saturday.

The team is lead by senior Justin Trimble who is currently committed to play next season at UCSB and this summer with the San Luis Blues. The Eagles hope to continue building off of this run and finish the 2021 season undefeated.