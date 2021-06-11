Atascadero advances to the CIF Central Division 2 Championship

The Atascadero boys basketball team advances to the CIF Central Division 2 Championship with a win over Paso Robles on Wednesday night.
The Greyhounds host Roosevelt in the championship game on Friday night at 6 pm.
