Atascadero High football gearing up for the season

After over a year without high school football on the central coast, teams are finally back to work preparing for the upcoming season.

Atascadero High School head coach Vic Cooper is excited about the upcoming season and that it’s the most prepared his team has ever been.

“I’m really pleased with where we are at. We're probably further ahead than we have ever been going into a start of fall ball... It's surreal, to be honest with you, we've been gone for so long. Now that we're here it's incredible. Seeing the joy on the kids faces to be doing it for real and not just conditioning... it's a great feeling," Cooper added.

Cooper says that Atascadero plans to have immediate family members in attendance. As for other schools on the central coast, it is up to the school districts to decide if fans can attend. Some schools will allow some family members and some will not allow any fans at all.

The Greyhounds kick off their season against Morro Bay at home on Fri. March 12 at 7 p.m.