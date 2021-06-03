Atascadero soccer player Martin Anguiano signs to play at Westmont College

ATASCADERO — Atascadero's Martin Anguiano signed to play soccer at the collegiate level at Westmont College on Wednesday afternoon in Atascadero.

The midfielder was a for the Santa Barbara soccer club and now he will continue playing at the next level on the central coast. He is ready for the opportunity as his hard work has paid off.

"I think it's really special for me because I worked hard in every aspect of my game. My goal is to go pro in soccer," Anguiano said.

Best of luck to the Greyhound at the next level!