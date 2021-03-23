Cal Poly baseball clinches series against CSUN

Cal Poly baseball opens conference play against CSUN with a 3-1 record in the four-game series.

The Mustangs fell in the first game to the Matadors 13-10 then bounced back in the double header sweep on Sunday with a 7-6 and 12-1 win.

In game three, Cal Poly's Cabrera, Lopez and Doss scored home runs and Travis Weston allowed just one run and three hits over five innings for the victory, striking out nine. Freshman right-hander Bryan Warrecker made his first start on the mound for the Mustangs in game four of the series.

Cal Poly finished strong offensively with Lee's two-run home run in the first inning and Myles Emmerson receiving his third consecutive three-hit game.

Cal Poly's overall record is now 11-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Mustangs host UC San Diego for four games this week and the next seven games for Cal Poly will be played at home at Baggett Stadium.