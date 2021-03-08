Cal Poly baseball sweeps Utah Valley in three-game series

Cal Poly baseball is on a roll.

The Mustangs sweep Utah Valley in three-game series at Baggett Stadium. Cal Poly headed into Sunday's match-up after winning back-to-back over the Wolverines.

Drew Thorpe led Cal poly to a 17-3 victory Friday and Travis Weston started on the hill Saturday in the 5-1 victory.

In game three, it was the bullpen that sealed the deal. On the hill to start the game was junior southpaw Andrew Alvarez. He pitched six innings, striking out eight and allowing just three hits on 93 pitches. Four Mustangs pitched on the afternoon, striking out 14 Wolverines combined. Cal Poly took down Utah Valley 6-0 in the final game of the series.

Next up, the Mustangs host UCLA in a three-game series this weekend. The first pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

