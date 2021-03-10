Cal Poly basketball wins first Big West tournament game since 2014

LAS VEGAS — The Mustangs got the job done in Las Vegas in round one of the Big West Tournament.

No. 10 seed Cal Poly tops No. 7 seed Cal State Fullerton 87-82. The Mustangs are the first number 10 seed to win in the Big West tournament since 1994. Colby Rogers wen off in this match-up dropping 21 points. Head coach John Smith continues to be impressed with the sophomore leader and the way he has stepped up this season.

"Colby Rogers is one of the most mature 19-year-olds that you'll ever meet. He;s so intelligent in his leadership abilities and in his game. He's never flustered," coach Smith said.

Cal Poly shot 57% from the field and 12 for 18 from the three point line. The Mustangs move on to the quarterfinals to take on No. 2 UC Irvine on Thursday at 11 a.m.