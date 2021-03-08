Menu

Cal Poly softball sweeps Saint Mary's

Posted at 8:08 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 23:08:47-05

Cal Poly softball hosted Saint Mary's in a three-game series this weekend.

The Mustangs dominated offensively on Sunday with an 11-2 victory over Saint Mary's. Freshman right-hander Bailey Doherty and left-hander Krystyna Allman held Saint Mary's to just four hits.

Freshman Hailey Prahm sealed the deal for the Mustangs with a walk-off home run in her first collegiate at-bat.

Cal Poly completed the sweep with the 11-2 win Sunday. The Mustangs continue their 10-game homestand with Pacific on March 12 and Stanford on March 14, both at 1 p.m.

