SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cal Poly hosts UCSB in back-to-back games for the last weekend of conference play.

The Mustangs won the first game on Friday 76-46. Sierra Campisano finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds, Abbey Ellis had 14 points and Maddie Willett added 15. Cal Poly collected its eighth conference win and 12th overall.

The second match-up between the two teams is Saturday at 2 p.m. UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly travel to Las Vegas next week for the Big West conference tournament.