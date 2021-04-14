Emilie Giannini commits to swim at Cal State East Bay

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo high school's swimmer Emilie Giannini has been swimming since she was 9 years old. Her dream was always to swim at the collegiate level and after years of preparation she has made her dream a reality committing to Cal State East Bay.

"It's been a goal for me for a long time. swimming is something i always loved so i think i can continue on with it and do even better," Giannini said.

She has been coached by Jud Clark for years, first in club then on the varsity team at SLO High.

"She's respectful, leads by example, and we value her very much and we are going to miss her next year but we wish he good luck with the pioneers at Cal State East Bay"

This past year was a difficult one for athletes to keep training in the midst of the pandemic, and with most pools closed, Emilie kept on training in the ocean in Morro Bay… where the water this time of year is freezing…

"It's like 50 to 51 degrees right now. she decided to keep swimming in the bay. she did this on her own. everything with COVID-19 fueled her passion and she realized wow i don't have a lot of time left so she's taken advantage of the opportunities she's been given," coach Clark added.

"She never gave up. showed how dedicated she was. it was amazing, she never missed a beat. when everyone locked down, she did what she was supposed to, once we could get out a little bit in public she was swimming in the ocean doing all she could," her dad Pete Giannini said.

But until she joins the prestigious program at Cal State East Bay, there's still work to do in the tigers cap.

"Hopefully as a team we can win league and I can qualify for state, that's a big goal of mine."

Best of luck to Emilie at CSUEB in the fall!