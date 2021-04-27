Justin Trimble will play D1 baseball at UCSB

ARROYO GRANDE — Arroyo Grande senior Justin Trimble continues to turn heads across the baseball world.

The Eagles senior is helping his team remain undefeated at 12-0 in his final season while preparing for his next chapter at UC Santa Barbara.

"It's a great opportunity to play at UCSB, it's only an hour away... What's not to like about Santa Barbara? Coach Checketts has turned the program around. Thankful for the opportunity to play there," Trimble said.

Trimble has hopes and a great chance of getting drafted in the near future and that has always been a dream of his. Before heading to UCSB, Trimble will spend his summer playing for the San Luis Blues.

