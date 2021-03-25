Lompoc football travels to Dos Pueblos in week two

LOMPOC — Lompoc football is coming off of a big win against Santa Ynez last Friday, now preparing for dos pueblos.

Head coach Andrew Jones was impressed with what he saw from his offensive line in the home opener and looks forward to seeing what they can do this season.

"I thought we blocked and tackled better than i thought we were going to do. It opened up things for Sheldon Canley who had over 100 yards and we have to be prepared for that with DP if they start putting eight to nine guys in the box we have to throw the ball," Jones added.

This has been a difficult year, especially now playing during the pandemic. Now in Santa Barbara county, teams have to test every week. This comes after the few game cancellations in week one due to COVID-19.

"Everyone in Santa Barbra county, even if we're below 7 have to test... Hopefully it doesn't throw a wrinkle in i know all of our guys were cleared last week"

According to the county, teams will continue testing for the time being. Lompoc plays at Dos Pueblos on Friday at 7 p-m.