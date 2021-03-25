Lompoc soccer star to play division one soccer at UC Davis

LOMPOC — Lompoc's Aldo Anguiano has made his dreams a reality signing to play division one soccer at UC Davis.

"It means so much to me, I've grown up playing soccer my whole life. My parents have always pushed me to do better and do my best. I always put in the extra work and that's because of my parents. I'm excited to get over there and show what I can do," Anguiano said.

His parents came to California from Mexico and created a life in Lompoc where Anguiano grew up. His older sister was a first generation college student at UC Davis and now she is pursuing her masters there. He says that she has always inspired him to get his education.

"With my parents not going to college or seeing outside of Mexico from coming to Lompoc, she has broadened our imagination to achieve more."

Even without soccer, UC Davis was a dream school because of the path his sister paved. But now, she will be able to watch him play at the division one level.

"It's my dream school even if i wasn't playing soccer. I would have wanted to go there to study. Her going to my games is going to be a blast, I'm looking forward to it."

Best of luck to Aldo in his education and athletic career at UC Davis