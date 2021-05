SANTA MARIA — The Pioneer Valley volleyball team is headed to the second round of the CIF playoffs.

The Panthers made history on Tuesday night, hosting their first-ever playoff match-up against Clovis. They topped Clovis in the final set 17-15. Ebba Tefera led the team with 15 kills and 4 blocks and Shamar Arriola added 8 kills and 2 blocks. Now the Panthers are advancing to the next round for the first time ever.

Pioneer Valley travels to Clovis North on Thursday for round two.